Bowe Bergdahl's Sentence: No Prison Time : The Two-Way Bergdahl, who walked off his military post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held by the Taliban for five years, was dishonorably discharged and will lose his rank and forfeit his pay.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl (center) arrives at the military courtroom facility for a sentencing hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Friday. Gerry Broome/AP hide caption

A military judge has ruled that Bowe Bergdahl, who has pleaded guilty to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, should serve no prison time.

During a hearing Friday in Fort Bragg, N.C., Bergdahl was sentenced to dishonorable discharge, forfeiture of $1,000 in pay per month and a reduction in rank from sergeant to private, according to a statement from the Army.

The judge, Col. Jeffery Nance, had wide discretion in determining a sentence for Bergdahl, who walked off his military post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held by the Taliban for five years. He could have given him anything from no prison time to life in prison.

Prosecutors had been seeking 14 years in prison, while defense lawyers had asked for no prison time and a dishonorable or bad conduct discharge.

The military court heard testimony from three current and former soldiers who were wounded while searching for Bergdahl.

