11 Saudi Princes Among Dozens Arrested In Apparent Move To Boost King's Son

Saudi authorities arrested at least 11 princes, several current ministers and dozens of former ministers, in a sweeping move reportedly designed to consolidate power for the son of King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud.

According to media reports citing Saudi-owned television network Al Arabiya, an anti-corruption committee ordered the arrests hours after King Salman directed the creation of the committee, headed by his favorite son and adviser, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The committee was established by the royal decree, the Associated Press reports, "due to the propensity of some people for abuse, putting their personal interest above public interest, and stealing public funds."

Billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is among those detained, the Wall Street Journal reports. Alwaleed holds stakes in some of the world's major companies, including Apple Inc. and Twitter Inc.

The royal purge was foreshadowed by Saturday's evacuation of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, where the detainees are now housed, according to The New York Times.

The arrests follow the king's dismissal of top royals and a crackdown on dissidents. The WSJ adds, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah was ousted as head of the National Guard and replaced by a lower-level prince with the guard, Khalid bin Ayyaf al-Muqrin.