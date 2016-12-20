Talia Schlanger's Top 10 Albums Of 2016

Retribution

by Tanya Tagaq

Tanya Tagaq has said, plain and simple, that this is a record about rape — of women, children and land. She is an Inuit throat singer, a ferocious First Nations advocate and one of the most important voices in indigenous activism. Her screams, whispers, howls, moans and whimpers, set against pounding drums and percussive choirs, carry the pain of an entire planet and people. It is beautiful and uncomfortable. There isn't much sonic relief until the final track, when Tagaq lets you out of the vice-like grip of her vocals with an eerily pretty and alluring cover of Nirvana's "Rape Me." It is shocking to believe that the light delicacy you hear in that cover lives in the same voice that just scared the daylights out of you with its abrasive and demonic depths. But "shocking" and "true" are not mutually exclusive categories, as anyone who has ever asked to be believed knows.