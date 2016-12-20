Accessibility links

NPR logo David Dye's Top 10 Albums Of 2016

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

Best Music Of 2016

David Dye's Top 10 Albums Of 2016

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Sturgill Simpson's album A Sailor's Guide To Earth is one of David Dye's top 10 albums of 2016. Reto Sterchi/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Reto Sterchi/Courtesy of the artist

Sturgill Simpson's album A Sailor's Guide To Earth is one of David Dye's top 10 albums of 2016.

Reto Sterchi/Courtesy of the artist

These are the albums I found myself turning to the most this year. Some of them are reflected in the typical music we program every day on World Cafe. Some, not so much.

David Dye's Top 10 Albums Of 2016

Car Seat Headrest - Teens Of Denial Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Teens Of Denial

  • by Car Seat Headrest

Will Toledo's Car Seat Headrest album is my top guitar-rock album of the year. That's definitely not a category in ascension — this year, we saw a lot of creativity concentrated in pop, R&B and hip-hop instead. But Toledo's tales of post-college perplexity transcend rock — and the millennial generation.

YouTube

Sturgill Simpson, 'A Sailor's Guide To Earth' Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

A Sailor's Guide To Earth

  • by Sturgill Simpson

This, too, is an album that transcends its genre; here, that's country music. Though Sturgill Simpson's record examines a different stage of life from Will Toledo's — Simpson sings as a father offering advice to his newborn son — the emotions run just as deep. The fact that this has ended up with a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year is gratifying.

YouTube

Hiss Golden Messenger, Heart Like A Levee Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Heart Like A Levee

  • by Hiss Golden Messenger

I was a little surprised by the lack of attention this Hiss Golden Messenger record got this year. This album, which examines the pull of the road versus the comforts of home, features some of M.C. Taylor's most poetic writing yet.

YouTube

David Bowie, Blackstar Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Blackstar

  • by David Bowie

The year started with this magnificent album and the sad news of David Bowie's passing. Blackstar, as creative a work as Bowie had ever produced, has held our attention ever since.

YouTube

Whitney, Light Upon The Lake Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Light Upon The Lake

  • by Whitney

From Smith Westerns' Max Kakacek and Unknown Mortal Orchestral's Julien Ehrlich, who together go by the name Whitney, comes the most buoyant album of sad songs of the year. Light Upon The Lake has just continued to grow on me since it came out. It's another good argument for guitar pop in 2016.

YouTube

Xenia Rubinos, Black Terry Cat Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Black Terry Cat

  • by Xenia Rubinos.

After Xenia Rubinos' World Cafe performance, I returned to Black Terry Cat and realized how fantastic an album it is. This has been a great year for compelling records by powerful women (see also: Solange's A Seat At The Table), and I'm especially impressed by the way Rubinos combines so many styles into a singular whole.

YouTube

Brent Cobb, Shine On Rainy Day Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Shine On Rainy Day

  • by Brent Cobb

This is one softly understated collection of country songs from a guy who makes a living writing for more commercial country artists. The front-porch feel and the ease of Brent Cobb's playing make for a simple and beautiful album.

YouTube

Drive-By Truckers, American Band Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

American Band

  • by Drive-By Truckers

Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley have always written about the South, often taking their home to task. This year, they doubled down with this highly political album. Songs like "What It Means" express the Truckers' willingness to combat ignorance and prejudice.

YouTube

Paul Simon, Stranger To Stranger Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Stranger To Stranger

  • by Paul Simon

Like Bowie and Leonard Cohen, Paul Simon proved that older musicians are still making relevant art in 2016. With humor and rhythm, Simon entertains both himself and us.

YouTube

Anderson .Paak, Malibu Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Malibu

  • by Anderson .Paak

After his strong contributions to Dr. Dre's Compton in 2015, many people were waiting for Anderson .Paak's Malibu early this year. It's such a stylistically broad and satisfying record, with many producers and guest artists united by .Paak's smooth, old-school vocals.

YouTube

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists