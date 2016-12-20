Doyle Bramhall II On World Cafe



Set List "My People"

"November"

"Mama Can't Help You"

Doyle Bramhall II has been playing guitar all his life. At 18, he became the rhythm guitarist in Jimmie Vaughan's band, The Fabulous Thunderbirds. Bramhall's father, the first Doyle Bramhall, was a drummer. The younger Bramhall was headed in that direction, too, until he picked up the guitar (left-handed, strung upside down) and taught himself in the style of his idol Albert King.

Bramhall was part of the Arc Angels with Charlie Sexton and has toured with Roger Waters and Eric Clapton. Those are the facts of his past, but listen to the session above to hear more about what he's up to now. Bramhall's new album, Rich Man, includes music influenced by his trips through North Africa and India.