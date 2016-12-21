Hip For The Holidays: A World Cafe Playlist

Becky Harlan/NPR

'Tis right around Christmas and wherever you go

It's "Run Rudolph Run," "Jingle Bells," "Let It Snow"



And while classics are great, and you love them no doubt

You may feel a little bit jingle belled out



But don't fret, for musical Santa is here!

With a playlist that brings you hip holiday cheer!



Hey Rosetta! delights with a sweet, heartfelt jam

Plus Sufjan Stevens with some holiday Ham...mond



Clarence Carter's back door Santa will take you sledding

And we'll unwrap a goodie by Otis Redding



And many more tunes you won't hear at the mall

Like a sparkling gem by the festive RuPaul.



There's No Doubt and The Darkness, for you rocking folks

And Julian Casablancas — that guy from the Strokes.



Refresh your eggnog at the musical bar,

With Elephant Stone and seasonal sitar



Plus a funky fresh jam that is merry and bright

By one of the Dap-Kings, named Binky Griptite



So sit back, and enjoy a hip holiday

A musical gift, from the World Cafe.