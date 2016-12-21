Accessibility links

Hip For The Holidays: A World Cafe Playlist

The décor at D.C.'s Miracle on Seventh Street is full-on holiday kitsch, including images of Ralphie from A Christmas Story -- he's pretty hip! Becky Harlan/NPR hide caption

The décor at D.C.'s Miracle on Seventh Street is full-on holiday kitsch, including images of Ralphie from A Christmas Story -- he's pretty hip!

'Tis right around Christmas and wherever you go
It's "Run Rudolph Run," "Jingle Bells," "Let It Snow"

And while classics are great, and you love them no doubt
You may feel a little bit jingle belled out

But don't fret, for musical Santa is here!
With a playlist that brings you hip holiday cheer!

Hey Rosetta! delights with a sweet, heartfelt jam
Plus Sufjan Stevens with some holiday Ham...mond

Clarence Carter's back door Santa will take you sledding
And we'll unwrap a goodie by Otis Redding

And many more tunes you won't hear at the mall
Like a sparkling gem by the festive RuPaul.

There's No Doubt and The Darkness, for you rocking folks
And Julian Casablancas — that guy from the Strokes.

Refresh your eggnog at the musical bar,
With Elephant Stone and seasonal sitar

Plus a funky fresh jam that is merry and bright
By one of the Dap-Kings, named Binky Griptite

So sit back, and enjoy a hip holiday
A musical gift, from the World Cafe.

