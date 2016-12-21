Hip For The Holidays: A World Cafe Playlist
'Tis right around Christmas and wherever you go
It's "Run Rudolph Run," "Jingle Bells," "Let It Snow"
And while classics are great, and you love them no doubt
You may feel a little bit jingle belled out
But don't fret, for musical Santa is here!
With a playlist that brings you hip holiday cheer!
Hey Rosetta! delights with a sweet, heartfelt jam
Plus Sufjan Stevens with some holiday Ham...mond
Clarence Carter's back door Santa will take you sledding
And we'll unwrap a goodie by Otis Redding
And many more tunes you won't hear at the mall
Like a sparkling gem by the festive RuPaul.
There's No Doubt and The Darkness, for you rocking folks
And Julian Casablancas — that guy from the Strokes.
Refresh your eggnog at the musical bar,
With Elephant Stone and seasonal sitar
Plus a funky fresh jam that is merry and bright
By one of the Dap-Kings, named Binky Griptite
So sit back, and enjoy a hip holiday
A musical gift, from the World Cafe.