You Better Not Cry: The Sad Songs Of Christmas

In this jaunty classic, a freezing man with nowhere to go cries out into the night as he walks alone, "Christmas Eve can kill you when you're trying to hitch a ride anywhere." He imagines that the cars ignoring him as they zoom past are all fathers going home to play Santa for their children in warm houses with lots of presents. And just in case you were wondering, as you cry into your cocoa, "What is the saddest part of this song?," the Everly Brothers tell you right there in the lyrics: "The saddest part of all is knowing if I switched with him, I'd leave him stumbling ragged by the road. I'd ride that highway to arms of my sweet family and forget about the stranger in the cold." Glad we cleared that one up and learned our holiday lesson, Everly family.

