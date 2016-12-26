World Cafe's Best Sessions Of 2016

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rich McKie /WXPN Rich McKie /WXPN

Don't think for a moment that we didn't struggle as we compiled our list of the best World Cafe interviews and performances of 2016. We had to choose from over 200 sessions we recorded this year in our studio, onstage at World Cafe Live and on our "Sense of Place" travel adventures.

So the process wasn't easy, but we hope you enjoy the outcome: sessions with Ray LaMontagne, Lake Street Dive, Bonnie Raitt, Sturgill Simpson, Iggy Pop and newcomers Darlingside and Xenia Rubinos. It was a very good year!