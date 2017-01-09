World Cafe Next: New Year, New Music

Now that the new year's well under way, World Cafe hosts David Dye and Talia Schlanger share their most anticipated upcoming releases of 2017. Their picks include new music from Sampha, who served as the secret sauce on some of the best R&B tracks of the past year, and from instrumental geniuses Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau, who've melded minds for a double album that comes out later this month. Get ready to get pumped for a tremendous new year in music! Stream and download the complete segment in the player above.