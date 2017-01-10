Suzanne Vega On World Cafe

Set List "New York Is My Destination"

"We Of Me"

"Harper Lee"

"Tom's Diner"

The singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega was born and raised in New York City and is known for wonderfully articulate work like the breakthrough song "Luka," which earned her several Grammy nominations in 1987. Vega has a forthcoming play called Lover, Beloved: An Evening With Carson McCullers, based off an earlier play that she wrote and starred in. Her new album is Lover, Beloved: Songs From An Evening With Carson McCullers.

In this session, Vega talks about her connection with McCullers, a Southern novelist and poet whose most famous works include The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter and The Member Of The Wedding. Hear that conversation — plus performances of old and new songs — in the player above, and check out the video of Vega playing for an audience at World Cafe Live below.