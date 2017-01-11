The Levellers On World Cafe

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artist Courtesy of the artist

Set List "Carry Me"

"The Boatman"

The British folk-rock band The Levellers was DIY before anyone called it that. It formed in Brighton in 1988, when its members were still squatters, and built a career that, by 1994, had landed the band a gig on the main stage at Glastonbury and a U.S. contract with Elektra Records.

It's not so much that the band is making a comeback today — it's more that it never really went away. In the last couple decades, The Levellers developed a memorable, self-managed career. Hear the band perform live in the World Cafe studio in the player above and watch a performance video of "What A Beautiful Day" below.