Levellers On World Cafe

The Levellers On World Cafe

Hear The Levellers perform live in this studio session.

Courtesy of the artist

Hear The Levellers perform live in this studio session.

Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Carry Me"
  • "The Boatman"

The British folk-rock band The Levellers was DIY before anyone called it that. It formed in Brighton in 1988, when its members were still squatters, and built a career that, by 1994, had landed the band a gig on the main stage at Glastonbury and a U.S. contract with Elektra Records.

It's not so much that the band is making a comeback today — it's more that it never really went away. In the last couple decades, The Levellers developed a memorable, self-managed career. Hear the band perform live in the World Cafe studio in the player above and watch a performance video of "What A Beautiful Day" below.

