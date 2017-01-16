Accessibility links

Bobby Rush On Martin Luther King Jr.

Bobby Rush Remembers Martin Luther King Jr.

Bobby Rush Remembers Martin Luther King Jr.

Bobby Rush (left) and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Chicago's City Hall in 1965.

Bobby Rush (left) and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Chicago's City Hall in 1965.

Bobby Rush is one of the last living blues legends of his generation. He toured the South and the chitlin' circuit in the '50s and was often forced to perform music behind a curtain for white audiences. Shortly before the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Rush heard through fellow Chicago bluesman J.B. Lenoir about a Baptist minister and activist who offered hope: Martin Luther King Jr.

In honor of Martin Luther King Day, Rush shares his memories about the early days of the civil rights movement, the harrowing racism he endured and the powerful message Dr. King delivered when they met in person. Listen and download the audio above.

