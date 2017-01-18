The Shelters On World Cafe

Set List "The Ghost Is Gone"

"Never Look Behind Ya"

"Rebel Heart"

For their debut album, the members of The Shelters got as good a helping hand as it gets: Tom Petty gave the band the keys to his recording studio and an invitation to open up for his band Mudcrutch on tour. The Los Angeles four-piece earned every ounce of Petty's support with heavy rock 'n' roll chops that reflect its love for the pioneers of California rock, including The Byrds, The Doors and The Beach Boys.

In this session for World Cafe, the members of The Shelters talk about carrying the torch for West Coast rock and the pressure of wowing Petty's audience. You'll also hear them wail on several tunes from the band's self-titled debut.