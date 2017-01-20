Foxygen On World Cafe

Enlarge this image toggle caption Cara Robbins/Courtesy of the artist Cara Robbins/Courtesy of the artist

Set List "Follow The Leader"

"San Francisco"

"America"

"On Lankershim"

If Keith Richards put on a poodle skirt for a production of Grease and you added a 40-piece orchestra, you might have something resembling Foxygen's new record, Hang. Just released today, it marks the follow-up to the band's 2013 breakthrough album We Are The 21st Century Ambassadors Of Peace & Magic, and it cements Foxygen's reputation as eccentric and theatrical purveyors of pure fun.

Sam France and Jonathan Rado are the two masterminds behind Foxygen, and they come by that flair for the dramatic honestly — they first came together as "theater nerds" in high school in Westlake Village, Calif. France and Rado discuss their bond and their background, then cram 11 musicians into World Cafe's studio to recreate some of the danceable splendor of Hang.