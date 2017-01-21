Weekend LISTening: Rock Goes To The Symphony

You can just imagine the look on the timpani player's face when George Martin asked a 40-piece orchestra to ignore the cardinal rule of playing in an ensemble by instructing, "Do not listen to your neighbors." Instead, Martin wrote a really low note on a piece of sheet music. He wrote a really high note 24 bars later. He drew a squiggle between the two. And then he simply asked a stellar ensemble of classical musicians to get from low to high, and get louder along the way. The rest is history, a crescendo so nice The Beatles used it twice — once in the middle and once at the end of this seminal song in symphony rock.

