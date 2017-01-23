Sense Of Place Melbourne: Fraser A. Gorman

Set List "Broken Hands"

"St. Joe's Street"

"My Own Sunshine"

"New England"

"Shivers"

Don't tell Fraser A. Gorman that he sounds like Bob Dylan. He's heard it a few too many times, and his head full of curls certainly helps the comparison stick — but the Melbourne musician would prefer to be judged on his own merits. We like Gorman's 2015 full-length debut, Slow Gum, but we're really lucky to hear songs that will be on his new album in this session. World Cafe captured this performance at Bakehouse Studios in Melbourne in September; he recorded his forthcoming album in the same studios the following month.

