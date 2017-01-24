Sense Of Place
Sense Of Place Melbourne: Missy Higgins
Cybele Malinowski/Courtesy of the artist
Set List
- "The Biggest Disappointment"
- "Song For Sammy"
- "Sweet Arms Of A Tune"
- "Everyone's Waiting"
- "Oh Canada"
Melbourne singer-songwriter Missy Higgins' first three albums all went to No. 1 on the Australian charts, and she regularly fills theaters Down Under. The songs she writes have a lot of heart; her most recent album, OZ, is a collection of equally thoughtful covers of songs by other Australian artists.
Higgins — who's currently working on a new album — was most welcoming in this hometown session, recorded at Bakehouse Studios for our Sense of Place series. Hear the complete session above and get a look inside the studio in the video below.