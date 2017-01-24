Accessibility links

Sense Of Place Melbourne: Missy Higgins

Missy Higgins. Cybele Malinowski/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Cybele Malinowski/Courtesy of the artist

Missy Higgins.

Cybele Malinowski/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "The Biggest Disappointment"
  • "Song For Sammy"
  • "Sweet Arms Of A Tune"
  • "Everyone's Waiting"
  • "Oh Canada"

Melbourne singer-songwriter Missy Higgins' first three albums all went to No. 1 on the Australian charts, and she regularly fills theaters Down Under. The songs she writes have a lot of heart; her most recent album, OZ, is a collection of equally thoughtful covers of songs by other Australian artists.

Higgins — who's currently working on a new album — was most welcoming in this hometown session, recorded at Bakehouse Studios for our Sense of Place series. Hear the complete session above and get a look inside the studio in the video below.

