Sense Of Place Melbourne: Oh Pep!

Set List "Trouble Now"

"Crazy Feels"

"Only Everyone"

"The Race"

After realizing in music school how simpatico their interests were, Olivia Hally and Pepita Emmerichs combined forces as Oh Pep!. The duo's humorous lyrics and off-beat instrumentation make for some very catchy tunes on its debut full-length, Stadium Cake.

In this session, Hally and Emmerichs talk about living in Melbourne, which they highly recommend for a new band. "We have traveled a lot now and it still feels like Melbourne is like such a great place for any band to start and get all that experience that you need," Emmerichs says. They also pay tribute to the premier Australian songwriter Paul Kelly. Hear it all in the player above.