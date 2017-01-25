Sense Of Place Melbourne: King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Set List "Robot Stop"

"Big Fig Wasp"

"Gamma Knife"

"People-Vultures"

"Mr. Beat"

"Lord Of Lightning"

If you thought that a band named King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard just had to make psychedelic music, you got that right. Out of the mind of leader Stu Mackenzie and the town of Geelong comes this incredibly prolific band that has put out eight albums in the six years it's been together. (That said, Mackenzie vows to never repeat himself.)

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard's latest album is Nonagon Infinity, which, as the name suggests, includes nine songs in a never-ending loop. Check out a video of Mackenzie and company performing at Bakehouse Studios on World Cafe's trip to Melbourne below; then, look forward to the band's next album, Flying Microtonal Banana, due out Feb. 24, 2017.