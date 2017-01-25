Sense Of Place
Sense Of Place Melbourne: Loose Tooth
Set List
- "Bites Will Bleed"
- "Sherry"
- "Keep On"
- "Everything Changes"
- "You Say"
Courtney Barnett's record label, Milk! Records, is home to a wide group of Melbourne talent, including the very fun three-piece Loose Tooth. Friends Etta Curry and Nellie Jackson have known each other since the cradle; they added bassist Luc Dawson to complete the band. The trio released Saturn Returns early in 2016. Hear songs from that EP and a conversation above, and get a look at the band's performance as part of World Cafe's Milk! Records Showcase at Melbourne's Bakehouse Studios below.