Accessibility links

NPR logo

Sense Of Place Melbourne: Loose Tooth

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/511624008/511624140" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sense Of Place Melbourne: Loose Tooth

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

Sense Of Place

Sense Of Place Melbourne: Loose Tooth

Sense Of Place Melbourne: Loose Tooth

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/511624008/511624140" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Loose Tooth. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Loose Tooth.

Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Bites Will Bleed"
  • "Sherry"
  • "Keep On"
  • "Everything Changes"
  • "You Say"

Courtney Barnett's record label, Milk! Records, is home to a wide group of Melbourne talent, including the very fun three-piece Loose Tooth. Friends Etta Curry and Nellie Jackson have known each other since the cradle; they added bassist Luc Dawson to complete the band. The trio released Saturn Returns early in 2016. Hear songs from that EP and a conversation above, and get a look at the band's performance as part of World Cafe's Milk! Records Showcase at Melbourne's Bakehouse Studios below.

VuHaus VuHaus

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists