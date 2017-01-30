World Cafe Next: Tash Sultana

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artist Courtesy of the artist

Playlist "Jungle"

"Notion"

In a very short amount of time, 21-year-old singer-songwriter Tash Sultana has gone from busking in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia, to selling out concert venues worldwide. But the bigger challenge has been extracting herself from addiction and drug-induced psychosis, which threatened her mental well-being and her life. She credits doing only what made her happy for her recovery. That meant it was out of school and onto Melbourne's sidewalks, where she used a looping pedal to construct her own backing for her powerful songs.

Hear two songs from Sultana's new EP, Notion, in the player above.