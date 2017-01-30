Accessibility links

NPR logo

World Cafe Next: Tash Sultana

Listen · 11:40
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/512484337/512515119" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
World Cafe Next: Tash Sultana

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

World Cafe Next

World Cafe Next: Tash Sultana

World Cafe Next: Tash Sultana

Listen · 11:40
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/512484337/512515119" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Tash Sultana Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Tash Sultana

Courtesy of the artist

Playlist

  • "Jungle"
  • "Notion"

In a very short amount of time, 21-year-old singer-songwriter Tash Sultana has gone from busking in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia, to selling out concert venues worldwide. But the bigger challenge has been extracting herself from addiction and drug-induced psychosis, which threatened her mental well-being and her life. She credits doing only what made her happy for her recovery. That meant it was out of school and onto Melbourne's sidewalks, where she used a looping pedal to construct her own backing for her powerful songs.

Hear two songs from Sultana's new EP, Notion, in the player above.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists