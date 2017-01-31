Accessibility links

NPR logo

Aurora On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/512518093/512644480" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Aurora On World Cafe

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

Studio Sessions

Aurora On World Cafe

Aurora On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/512518093/512644480" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Aurora's debut album, All My Demons Greeting Me As A Friend, came out in 2016. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Aurora's debut album, All My Demons Greeting Me As A Friend, came out in 2016.

Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Through The Eyes Of A Child"
  • "Winter Bird"
  • "Warrior"
  • "Conqueror"

Break out the tissues, because Aurora says, "I have always enjoyed watching my songs make people cry."

In this World Cafe session, the Norwegian artist will hang your feelings out to dry with stirring performances from her dark, lush 2016 debut album, All My Demons Greeting Me As A Friend. She also shares her musings on a bunch of seeming impossibilities: how a self-described "weird kid" from a tiny farm in Norway exploded into international fame, how a 20-year-old can muster an oceans-deep emotional maturity and how a song that makes you cry can also make you dance a moment later.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists