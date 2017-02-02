For Groundhog Day, Hear Public Radio's Records On Repeat

So, first of all, the idea of only listening to one album for the rest of my life scares me to death. Many years ago, I was with about seven other people on a bus from Istanbul, Turkey, to Den Haag in the Netherlands. We only had one cassette with us: Dire Straits' Making Movies, which was played endlessly throughout the two-day trip. It took me years to be able to listen to that album again. That said, if I'm playing along, I would have to pick the T.Rex album Electric Warrior. I was a 13-year-old in England when it was released, and it was the first album that I came of age with. Up until then, I'd never really personally identified with an artist or their music. But Marc Bolan spoke to me about girls and sexual ambiguity, sang about wizards and unicorns and wrapped it all up in perfect, shimmering pop-rock. It's an album that changed my life and pushed me into adolescence and all the possibilities that came with it. If I could only listen to one album from here on out, I'd choose the one that made me believe that anything was possible.

—Nic Harcourt, Morning Music Mix, KCSN