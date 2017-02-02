Vintage Cafe: The Milk Carton Kids

Accessibility links

Set List

  • "New York"
  • "Michigan"
  • "Stealing Romance"
  • "I Still Want A Little More"

For Throwback Thursday, venture back to 2012 and The Milk Carton Kids' first visit to World Cafe. Singer-guitarists Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale each had their own solo careers going before teaming up as a duo, but they couldn't deny the magic in their intertwined voices and guitar lines. When we recorded this session, Ryan and Pattengale — perhaps realizing their strength was in their live performances — had been giving away their first two albums, Prologue and Retrospect, for free. (You could say they predicted today's music-distribution model.)

