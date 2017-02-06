LP On World Cafe

Accessibility links

LP outside the World Cafe studio at WXPN in Philadelphia. Galea McGregor/WXPN hide caption

Galea McGregor/WXPN

LP outside the World Cafe studio at WXPN in Philadelphia.

Galea McGregor/WXPN

Set List

  • "Muddy Waters"
  • "Into The Wild"
  • "Lost On You"
  • "Tightrope"

LP has experienced every side of the music business. The Long Island native has been a successful songwriter for pop stars such as Christina Aguilera and the Backstreet Boys. But as a performer, she signed with major labels like Def Jam and Warner Brothers only to have her work go unheard.

It wasn't until LP released a stripped-down EP called Death Valley last year that things started to happen for her solo career. A Greek radio DJ played her song "Lost On You," people heard it on the beach and brought it home — and it went No. 1 in Greece, in France and all over Europe. She joins World Cafe with her band, her ukulele and her Bob Dylan-meets-Prince look; hear the complete session above and check out an in-studio video below.

