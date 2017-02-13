World Cafe Next: The Outdoor Type

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artist Courtesy of the artist

Playlist "Ruminations"

"Are You Happy"

Melbourne, Australia's The Outdoor Type is the project of songwriter Zack Buchanan. His music draws on his love of some '80s bands who just happen to be Australian as well — bands like The Church, The Go-Betweens and Australian icon Paul Kelly. Those influences are translated into something new on Buchanan's forthcoming album, The Outdoor Type, which follows a great EP released in 2016. Hear two tracks in this segment.