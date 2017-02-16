Accessibility links

Latin Roots: La Yegros

Latin Roots: La Yegros

La Yegros' most recent album is Magnetismo. Nora Lezano/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

La Yegros' most recent album is Magnetismo.

Set List

  • "Carnabailito"
  • "Déjate Llevar"
  • "Chicha Roja"

Argentine singer-songwriter La Yegros' 2016 record Magnetismo combines tropical pop, hip-hop, dancehall, North African folk and Latin rhythms — plus the accent of electronic and the underpinnings of familiar beats like cumbia and chamamé, the traditional northern Argentine rhythmic style rooted in dance.

The woman behind the music, Mariana Yegros, has an amazing command of consonants when she sings in Spanish — she chews her lyrics right in rhythmic step, rolls her R's hard and wraps it all up in a way that you can understand even if you don't speak Spanish. Hear the complete segment, including a live performance and interview, in the player above.

