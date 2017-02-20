World Cafe Next
World Cafe Next: Jesse Hale Moore
Courtesy of the artist
Playlist
- "Leave You Lonely"
- "Calling You Out"
First, Jesse Hale Moore sucks you in with the emotional intensity of his falsetto; next, you realize the strength of his subtle songwriting. The soulful Philadelphian's forthcoming debut album, Green End, represents a period of growth aided by a collaboration with fellow Philadelphian Dave Hartley of The War On Drugs and Nightlands.
Hear two of Moore's new songs and download the full segment in the player above.