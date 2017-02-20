Accessibility links

NPR logo

World Cafe Next: Jesse Hale Moore

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516238307/516240964" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
World Cafe Next: Jesse Hale Moore

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

World Cafe Next

World Cafe Next: Jesse Hale Moore

World Cafe Next: Jesse Hale Moore

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516238307/516240964" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Jesse Hale Moore's debut album, Green End, is due out this spring. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Jesse Hale Moore's debut album, Green End, is due out this spring.

Courtesy of the artist

Playlist

  • "Leave You Lonely"
  • "Calling You Out"

First, Jesse Hale Moore sucks you in with the emotional intensity of his falsetto; next, you realize the strength of his subtle songwriting. The soulful Philadelphian's forthcoming debut album, Green End, represents a period of growth aided by a collaboration with fellow Philadelphian Dave Hartley of The War On Drugs and Nightlands.

Hear two of Moore's new songs and download the full segment in the player above.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists