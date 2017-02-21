The Infamous Stringdusters On World Cafe

Set List "I Run To You"

"This Ol' Building"

"Vertigo"

The Infamous Stringdusters' newest album, Laws Of Gravity, admirably demonstrates how these stellar bluegrass players are pushing the music forward. The band's last album, Ladies And Gentlemen, featured an all-women lineup of guest vocalists, including Mary Chapin Carpenter and Joss Stone; you also may have seen the Stringdusters backing up Ryan Adams at the Newport Folk Festival and other dates last summer. While the band has proven excellent at collaboration, Laws Of Gravity sees its members regrouping to do what they do best: write for themselves and execute exciting arrangements that draw on everyone's skills.