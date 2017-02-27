Leif Vollebekk On World Cafe

Set List "All Night Sedans"

"Elegy"

"Vancouver Time"

For someone whose music evokes a nighttime Nick Drake drenched in blue, Leif Vollebekk has a surprisingly light sense of humor. It's on full display in this World Cafe session, and so are his warm bath of a voice, his fluid command of synths and guitar and his thoughtful poetry. Here, Vollebekk performs songs from his third full-length album, Twin Solitude, the follow-up to 2013's North Americana. It's an invitation to travel — to the cobblestones of old Montreal on a bicycle, to the expanse of Montana in the back of a family car, to the Pacific coast in Vancouver, to Iceland, to Paris — and to the darkest corners of your heart. Hear the complete segment in the player above.