Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing Hear New Music From Taylor Bennett, William Matheny, Lusine And More

No matter what the weather might indicate from day to day, spring is just around the corner. The days are getting longer, blossoms are beginning to open up — and, of course, there's a fresh crop of new music waiting to be discovered.

Enter our friendly panel of public-radio hosts, who've selected a smattering of their favorite new tunes to help soundtrack the transition to warmer days. In this edition of Heavy Rotation, hear the latest from Texas-via-Seattle producer Lusine, West Virginia rock 'n' roller William Matheny, rising Chicago rapper Taylor Bennett and more.

Hear Colorado Public Radio's Jessi Whitten, WVPB's Joni Deutsch and Vocalo Radio's Jesse Menendez share their picks at the audio link above, and scroll down for the full list.