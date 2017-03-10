Valerie June On World Cafe

Set List "Man Done Wrong"

"Astral Plane"

"Got Soul"

Valerie June releases her new album, The Order Of Time, Friday. It's the follow-up to her 2013 breakout album, Pushin' Against A Stone, which was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. Originally from Mississippi, June was influenced by the church, family members and the music of Memphis, where she first began performing. She may have relocated since then, but her roots are strong.

In this session, hear an interview that begins with June walking into the room and remarking, "I really don't want to be in control anymore, of anything." Check out where our conversation went from there in the player above, and watch a song from her World Cafe Live performance via VuHaus below.