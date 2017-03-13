Studio Sessions
World Cafe: That '70s Week
The 1970s may be the baby-boomer generation's musical sweet spot, at least according to the principle that you'll always love the music you first heard when you were 17. But there is also a pretty good argument that a lot of musical innovation and stylistic coming-of-age happened in those 10 years.
That's why World Cafe has put together our first "That '70s Week." All the music we'll play on air this week comes from that golden decade, and we've dug into the archives for these sessions with artists whose work in the '70s still stands out.
Bonnie Raitt's session from 2016 contained music from her latest album, Dig In Deep, plus a special duet with Amos Lee on the John Prine classic "Angel From Montgomery."
We hear Peter Frampton play an acoustic version of his best-selling 1976 double album Frampton Comes Alive.
It's out to Laurel Canyon for Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, James Taylor and the New York interloper Carole King.
We have many Paul Simon sessions in the World Cafe archives, but we last talked with that continually innovative artist in 2016.
Revisit a session from 2015 with JD Souther, co-author of some of the Eagles' greatest hits.
Listen back to World Cafe's 2005 interview with the soul legend.
Graham Nash tells stories of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.
