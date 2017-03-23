World Cafe Nashville: Kyshona

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artist Courtesy of the artist

Set List "On The Line"

"Burdens Down"

"Same Blood"

If you're out in the clubs in Nashville in 2017, you have a good chance of discovering the powerful, lyrical voice of Kyshona. The South Carolina native came to Nashville after a long stint in Athens, Ga.'s singer-songwriter circles. She soon found her place in the city as part of both the soul and rock scenes and has released two independent albums since then: 2014's Go and 2016's Ride.

Kyshona is also a music therapist who has worked in correctional institutions in Georgia and Tennessee, and with mentally ill and elderly patients. The insights she's gained as a therapist have fed her songwriting, helping to make her one of the most compassionate and uplifting young voices in Nashville today. Kyshona and her band joined us at Sound Stage Studios in Nashville; hear the complete session in the player above.