Weekend LISTening: World Cafe's New Music Picks

In July 2015, the music industry moved its formal release day for new records from Tuesdays to Fridays. These days, though, it seems like almost every day is New Music Day. Keeping track of all this new music can be a challenge, but that's why we love being music fans.

This past week alone saw the release of new songs by Jason Isbell, Gorillaz, Blondie, Perfume Genius and (bittersweetly) Chuck Berry, the rock legend who recently passed away. We're keeping track of these and other new releases by The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn and Becca Stevens (our guest on Friday's World Cafe).

Below, listen and subscribe to our new-music playlist, updated each week with some of the best new music we find — and play — on World Cafe.