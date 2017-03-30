Ryan Adams On World Cafe

Set List "Do You Still Love Me"

"Prisoner"

"Haunted House"

Is Ryan Adams' new album, Prisoner, as heartbreaking as Heartbreaker, his classic 2000 solo debut? In this session, we do talk with Adams about breakup songs, but he says that some of the somber songs on Prisoner came at a different stage in his life. "Strangely, as heavy as the record is for some people, I wrote it when I was very much falling down a rabbit hole of feeling very romantic again in my life," he says.

Adams and his full band played a set at World Cafe Live for our 25th anniversary celebration. Hear the complete session in the player above.