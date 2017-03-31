David Dye, Signing Off

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joe Del Tufo/WXPN Joe Del Tufo/WXPN

Editor's note: Friday marks David Dye's last day as full-time host of World Cafe, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

I am certainly the luckiest radio host I know. I have come to work each day to find out which of my heroes I am going to talk to next. Even as my last day hosting World Cafe rolls out, I am preparing to interview Aimee Mann and one of the greats, Ray Davies of The Kinks. As Talia Schlanger takes over World Cafe come Monday, that should let you know that I am not disappearing.

For 25 years this has been my world — always with the specter of the next show on the horizon. I won't miss that responsibility. My life is going to be different. I hope it's a little slower: more reading and baseball, less updating my Twitter feed. I look forward to putting on an album just because I want to hear it, not as show prep.

World Cafe will continue as a living, breathing entity — hopefully for 25 more years. The staff is more pumped than ever. Great things are in the wind. I'll be checking in with Ms. Schlanger once in a while. And I will be listening — and I hope you will be too. Radio is nothing without listeners completing the circle. You know, we can feel you out there! The artists and I thank you for 25 years.

—David Dye

P.S.: We turned the tables for my last on-air show as full-time host and had Ari Shapiro from NPR's All Things Considered interview me! Hear the complete conversation in the player above.