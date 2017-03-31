Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

04Lint Head Gal 2:49

Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers, 'Lint Head Gal'

from Shanti's Shadow

With a twang in her voice and her trademark energetic fiddling, Texas singer-songwriter Phoebe Hunt tells the story of a woman who is determined to make her own way in the world — the story of "a revolutionary woman," as she says. Does she need education? Nope. How about a man? Nah, she had one and ran off because she got bored. Love isn't necessary to survival, either, and family members and friends are overrated. This isn't to say that this "Lint Head Gal" has it easy — in fact, according to Hunt, "During the time of industrialization in American history, many women moved from the country into the cities to create an independent life for themselves, free from the shackles of the patriarchal paradigm they had been raised within. Often ... these women ended up in factory jobs, barely skimming by. This quest meant being rough and tough and ready to do almost anything for freedom." There's power, passion and determination in Hunt's "Lint Head Gal" — qualities Hunt herself embodies.

—Elena See, Folk Alley