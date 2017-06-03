Heavy Rotation: The Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

This Is The Kit, 'Moonshine Freeze'

from Moonshine Freeze

My first thought when I heard this song was "Can I take a bath in this, please?" You get the initial sound of that warm bass and ethereal voice, the snaking shaker, the layered harmonies and the unexpected brass that brings it all to a thrilling climax. And then there's the hypnotic repetition of "moonshine, moonshine, moonshine freeze." Kate Stables, the songwriter behind This is the Kit, borrowed the concept from a children's clapping game where you say "moonshine" three times, and then freeze. Simple, right? Not in Stables' deft, poetic hands. In the lyrics, Stables sets up her concept: "Cycles of three, triangles are tricky." Then, she structures the song in a cycle of three — a triangle of verses, each with its own subtle but important lyrical differences, where "as the change sets in, we are separate" turns into "we are one again" turns into "we have lost our way." Then you realize that a triangle is the Greek letter delta: Δ, the symbol used in math and science to represent change. Then you remember what Stables sang about change and about cycles. And then all you can do is hit repeat and listen again, in a cycle of at least three.

—Talia Schlanger, World Cafe

YouTube