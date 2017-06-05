Accessibility links

Dan Auerbach On World Cafe

Dan Auerbach On World Cafe

Dan Auerbach On World Cafe

Dan Auerbach's new solo album is called Waiting On A Song.

Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist

Dan Auerbach's new solo album is called Waiting On A Song.

Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Waiting On A Song"
  • "Livin' In Sin"
  • "King Of A One Horse Town" (Studio version from Waiting On A Song)
  • "Heartbroken, In Disrepair" (Studio version from Keep It Hid)
  • "Shine On Me"

Our guest in this session is The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, whose new solo album is called Waiting On A Song. The record is a product of Auerbach's move to Nashville, where he met some of the heavy collaborators who appear on it — including John Prine, who co-wrote the title song.

Waiting On A Song also features veteran songwriter Pat McLaughlin, Grammy winner David Ferguson, Duane Eddy, Jerry Douglas and Mark Knopfler. In this session, Auerbach discusses how he got them to play on the album and performs some of the new songs. Hear it in the player above.

