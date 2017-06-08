Gov't Mule On World Cafe

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artist Courtesy of the artist

Set List "Dreams And Songs"

The Allman Brothers Band, "Don't Want You No More / It's Not My Cross To Bear" (studio version from The Allman Brothers Band)

"Sarah, Surrender"

"Old Before My Time" (studio version from Hittin' The Note)

Gov't Mule recently released its 10th album, Revolution Come...Revolution Go, recorded mostly during sessions in Austin, Texas. The original trio — guitarist and singer Warren Haynes, the late bassist Allen Woody and drummer Matt Abts — started playing as a side project in 1994, when all three men were members of The Allman Brothers Band. After Woody died, the band took its time finding the right permanent bassist; Jorgen Carlsson joined the band in 2008.

The live music in this session was recorded during the recent Non-COMMvention in Philadelphia. My interview with Haynes took place May 30, just a few days after Gregg Allman's death. Haynes, who had two long stints in the Allman Brothers Band — first from 1989 to 1997 and later from 2000 to 2014 — had been a close friend of Allman's, and he speaks about their relationship in this interview. Hear the full session in the player above.