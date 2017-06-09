Accessibility links

The Mavericks On World Cafe

The Mavericks perform at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia at WXPN's 2017 NON-COMMvention Emma Silverstone/WXPN hide caption

The Mavericks perform at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia at WXPN's 2017 NON-COMMvention

Emma Silverstone/WXPN

Set List

  • "Back In Your Arms Again"
  • "Come Unto Me"

World Cafe is all about spreading the love through sharing musical experiences we've had with you. So today, let us take you to a concert that happened a couple weeks ago in Philadelphia, at a public radio convention we call Non-COMM.

We're looking up at the stage at World Cafe Live to see The Mavericks. Up there, you've got a lead singer, Raul Malo, who looks a little like a Cuban cowboy. There are guys in suits playing brass, there's an an organ and accordion, a stand-up bass and an electric bass decorated with a sticker of the Virgin Mary. That should give you a sense of how eclectic this band is. The Mavericks' members have been at it for more than 25 years. They're Grammy Award winners and, more importantly, party starters. Hear the proof in the player above.

