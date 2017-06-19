World Cafe Nashville: The CMA Fest Experience

Accessibility links

World Cafe Nashville: CMA Fest

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

Nashville Sessions

Luke Combs, one of the most buzzed-about artists at this year's CMA Fest, performs on June 11, 2017. Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV hide caption

Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV

Luke Combs, one of the most buzzed-about artists at this year's CMA Fest, performs on June 11, 2017.

Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV

The CMA Music Festival, put on annually by the Country Music Association, took place June 8-11 this year. For those who weren't lucky enough to be in Nashville to experience it, World Cafe's Nashville correspondents — Ann Powers and Jewly Hight — were there in person to take it all in. They catch us up on some of the musical discoveries they made, including Muscadine Bloodline and Sweet Tea Trio.

Hear the conversation in the player above.

