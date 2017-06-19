World Cafe Nashville: The CMA Fest Experience

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV

The CMA Music Festival, put on annually by the Country Music Association, took place June 8-11 this year. For those who weren't lucky enough to be in Nashville to experience it, World Cafe's Nashville correspondents — Ann Powers and Jewly Hight — were there in person to take it all in. They catch us up on some of the musical discoveries they made, including Muscadine Bloodline and Sweet Tea Trio.

Hear the conversation in the player above.