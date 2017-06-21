Accessibility links

World Cafe Salutes The Summer

Clockwise from left: The Beach Boys (Hulton Archive / Getty Images), The Fresh Prince (Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images), Joni Mitchell (Henry Diltz). Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Clockwise from left: The Beach Boys (Hulton Archive / Getty Images), The Fresh Prince (Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images), Joni Mitchell (Henry Diltz).

There are as many ways to celebrate summer as there are cover versions of George Gershwin's "Summertime." Maybe you're looking forward to hot fun in the summertime or slathering on sunscreen so you can soak up the sun. You might have the AC cranked to cope with the heat wave, or the windows open to enjoy the sweet breeze of a summer wind. Maybe you've got a bad case of summertime sadness because you're certain this ain't gonna be the summer of love. Or maybe, for some reason, summer really makes you want to build things.

Hey, we're not here to tell you how to enjoy the season. We're just saying that summer's here, and we're here for you musically. Enjoy our summertime playlist below.

