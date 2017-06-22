Accessibility links

Jade Jackson On World Cafe

Jade Jackson performs inside the World Cafe performance studio. Galea McGregor /WXPN hide caption

Set List

  • "Back When"
  • "Finish Line"
  • "Good Time Gone"

Jade Jackson, who released her debut album, Gilded, on Anti- Records in May, grew up in a small town in central California. Her parents played music constantly and shunned the internet — and if you want to raise an original songwriter, that is a great start.

Jackson's debut, produced by Mike Ness of Social Distortion, is filled with songs that make you stop and shake your head every time she drops another line that rings true. I almost want to keep her a secret — but word is getting out, so hear the complete session in the player above.

