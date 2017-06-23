Accessibility links

Rev. Sekou & North Mississippi Allstars On World Cafe

Rev. Sekou And North Mississippi Allstars On World Cafe

Rev. Sekou And North Mississippi Allstars On World Cafe

Rev. Sekou & North Mississippi Allstars On World Cafe

Rev. Sekou is joined by the North Mississippi Allstars for a live session.

Rev. Sekou is joined by the North Mississippi Allstars for a live session.

Cody Dickenson/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Resist"
  • "Resist" (studio version from In Times Like These)
  • "Burnin' And Lootin'"

Rev. Sekou is a preacher, pastor and social activist with music in his blood. In this session Sekou is joined by the North Mississippi Allstars — whose members Luther and Cody Dickinson produced his new album, In Times Like These — for a performance recorded onstage at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. We talk about his time in Ferguson after the death of Michael Brown; Sekou was arrested while teaching nonviolent civil disobedience. He also shares a song from his grandmother that he sings when his faith is tested.

