Real Estate On World Cafe

Set List "Darling"

"It's Real"

"Talking Backwards"

"Stained Glass"

In this session, we've got something special. It's a mini-concert by Real Estate recorded at the 2017 NON-COMMvention in Philadelphia. It features songs from its new album, In Mind, released earlier this year, plus a couple of older favorites.

The band went through a major change last year when guitarist Matt Mondanile left the group, but fellow Ridgewood, N.J., musician Julian Lynch has been a superb replacement. Real Estate's jangly guitar sound remains intact, as you'll hear in this short-but-sweet set.