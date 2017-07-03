Studio Sessions
Real Estate On World Cafe
Jeremy Zimmerman/WXPN
Set List
- "Darling"
- "It's Real"
- "Talking Backwards"
- "Stained Glass"
In this session, we've got something special. It's a mini-concert by Real Estate recorded at the 2017 NON-COMMvention in Philadelphia. It features songs from its new album, In Mind, released earlier this year, plus a couple of older favorites.
The band went through a major change last year when guitarist Matt Mondanile left the group, but fellow Ridgewood, N.J., musician Julian Lynch has been a superb replacement. Real Estate's jangly guitar sound remains intact, as you'll hear in this short-but-sweet set.