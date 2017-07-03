Accessibility links

NPR logo Real Estate On World Cafe

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

Studio Sessions

Real Estate On World Cafe

Real Estate On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/535085246/535313826" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Real Estate performing live at NON-COMM 2017. Jeremy Zimmerman/WXPN hide caption

toggle caption
Jeremy Zimmerman/WXPN

Real Estate performing live at NON-COMM 2017.

Jeremy Zimmerman/WXPN

Set List

  • "Darling"
  • "It's Real"
  • "Talking Backwards"
  • "Stained Glass"

In this session, we've got something special. It's a mini-concert by Real Estate recorded at the 2017 NON-COMMvention in Philadelphia. It features songs from its new album, In Mind, released earlier this year, plus a couple of older favorites.

The band went through a major change last year when guitarist Matt Mondanile left the group, but fellow Ridgewood, N.J., musician Julian Lynch has been a superb replacement. Real Estate's jangly guitar sound remains intact, as you'll hear in this short-but-sweet set.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists