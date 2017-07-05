Accessibility links

Hippo Campus perform inside the World Cafe studio for this session. Galea McGrego/WXPN hide caption

Galea McGrego/WXPN

Hippo Campus perform inside the World Cafe studio for this session.

Galea McGrego/WXPN

Set List

  • "Way It Goes"
  • "Western Kids"
  • "Vines"
  • "Buttercup"

Hippo Campus is a band made up of Minnesota 20-somethings who got swept up in the rock and roll lifestyle directly out of high school. After releasing a pair of EPs in 2015, the band has now put out its debut full-length, Landmark.

Tight, angular, surprising melodies leap from the songs on the new album. Hippo Campus' growth since its earlier work is evident right away; the band now boasts a less frantic sound and more mature songwriting.

