Allison Crutchfield On World Cafe

Allison Crutchfield's Tourist In This Town is out now.

Allison Crutchfield's Tourist In This Town is out now.

Set List

  • "Charlie"
  • "Expatriate"
  • "I Don't Ever Wanna Leave California"

Allison Crutchfield has called a lot of bands and collaborations home — but this year, she released her first full-length solo record, Tourist In This Town. As you'll hear in this conversation, putting out music under her own name has been really important to her.

Crutchfield came up in the DIY scene in Birmingham, Ala., where she and her twin sister — Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee — formed their first band, The Ackleys, in their parents' basement. The twins went on to form the bands P.S. Eliot and Bad Banana together. In 2012, Allison Crutchfield co-founded the fuzzy punk-pop group Swearin' in Philadelphia. The band broke up a few years later, and Crutchfield's romantic relationship with one of her bandmates ended as well. She used it all as fuel to create music on her own.

In this session, we'll talk about the ways Tourist In This Town sees her confronting endings, changes and fears. Hear the conversation and performance in the player above, and don't miss the bonus video of "Dean's Room" below.

